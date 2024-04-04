Wayanad LDF candidate Annie Raja files nomination, Surendran to file on Thursday

KAPETTA : Annie Raja, the LDF candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, filed her nomination at the collectorate on Wednesday. Prior to this, Annie took out a roadshow from the co-operative bank premises to the SKMJ HSS premises in Kalpetta.

Glady Vaiphei Hunjan, a Kuki-Zo community activist in Manipur, Tamil Nadu Minority Commission member Thamimun Ansari and victims of alleged police brutality in Sathyamangalam forests, took part in the roadshow. LDF parliamentary constituency election committee chairman C K Saseendran, convenor and others were with Annie as she filed her nomination. “Does Congress intend to come here and deceive people, without uttering a word about ‘Wayanad’ for the past five years in the Parliament. The victory with millions of votes will not always exist. A victory by even a single vote matters,” she said later.

BJP state president and NDA candidate from Wayanad K Surendran will file his nomination on Thursday. He will hold a roadshow with Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani at 9am.