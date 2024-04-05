British body surfer dies in a surfing accident at Varkala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Roy John Taylor, a 55-year-old body surfer from Britain, died in a surfing accident at Varkala Papanasam Beach in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The incident happened when rough waves caught him and crashed him on the sand dune, injuring his head and neck.

According to the police, the deceased was an expert body surfer who hails from London. “His body is kept at the Taluk Hospital. According to the preliminary investigation, the accident happened because of rough waves while he was body surfing. The investigation is still on,” said the police.

“He along with another lady was seen swimming and body surfing at the beach from morning,” said an onlooker. The incident happened at around 11.30 am and the beach was crowded at the time.

“The person was doing body surfing on the waves when a rough wave swept him and crashed him into the dune. He had injuries on the head and neck and we gave him first aid and took him to the hospital,” said one of the lifeguards on duty at Papanasam Beach.