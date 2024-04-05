Cops sift digi data to unravel mystery deaths of 3 Keralites in Arunachal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state police probing the mystery surrounding the death of three Keralites in Arunachal Pradesh have partially retrieved the email communication between them after perusing their digital gadgets. The conversation the trio had were mostly related to para normal things, including aliens and intergalactic travel, and were encrypted. The retrieved communication also revealed that the three shared a deep emotional bond, but the info garnered so far has not shed any light on the motive of their travel to Arunachal Pradesh, said police sources.

“The emails exchanged between them in 2021 have been accessed. We are examining them in detail. The investigation is still in the preliminary phase and we are awaiting the forensic and autopsy reports to take the probe forward. We need some time to get into the heart of the case,” said a police source.

Meanwhile, the bodies of couple Naveen Thomas, 39, and Devi Madhavan, 39, and their friend Arya Nair, 29, were brought to Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Naveen’s body was taken to his native place in Kottayam, while the bodies of the other two were taken to their residences in Thiruvananthapuram. Their bodies were later cremated at Shanthikavadam.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police have formed a special team to probe the case further. The team comprises an assistant commissioner, one inspector and two sub-inspectors. The trio was found dead in a hotel at Ziro, a town two-and-a-half hours drive from Arunachal’s capital Itanagar, on Tuesday.

Arunachal police had recovered two women’s bracelets adorned with black stones, suspected to be part of the paraphernalia used for occult activities, from the room. Three stainless steel razor blades used to make the cuts on the bodies have also been recovered. Use of separate blades has further fuelled doubts about the occult angle behind their deaths.

The Arunachal police, meanwhile, have sent the two mobile phones and a laptop that were recovered from the hotel room for forensic examination. They have also started scrutinising CCTV visuals from the hotel, where the three were staying, as well as from Ziro.