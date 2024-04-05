Kannur’s beedi workers look at LS polls to stub out woes

KANNUR : They were once the backbone of the revolutionary movement in communist party strongholds, and committed party workers who enthusiastically filled election rally venues. In fact, Dinesh Beedi’s units in Kannur used to be where work and loud reading sessions of newspapers as well as serious political discussions went hand in hand.

It’s election season now. However, the beedi companies in the district wear a forlorn look. Sandwiched between a glorious past and uncertain future, they are struggling for survival.

For the workers, the Lok Sabha elections present an opportunity to retaliate against the Union government which, they feel is responsible for the destruction of their industry through the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“GST made our company lose its grip on the market. We have to pay around 28% of our yearly profits as GST to the Centre. There was a time when we lived like government employees. However, for the past few years, our condition has been pathetic. The industry is dying a slow death. This election is our chance to mark our protest against the Union government,” says Sajeevan, a worker.