Shabeer Ahmed (Engineer, columnist): Attacks against minorities have surged since the Narendra Modi government took office. Especially prevalent in north India, these attacks, often orchestrated by vigilante groups, have become distressingly common, particularly on festival days. In this climate of violence and impunity, how can minorities trust the BJP and consider voting for it?

K S Radhakrishnan: I appreciate your question, and it’s commendable that you’ve raised it. However, could you provide any data to substantiate the claim that minorities have faced attacks in India over the past decade? Your question seems biased and lacks factual basis. I respectfully decline to answer such a question, which appears to be inherently prejudiced.

Audience: What about the conflict in Manipur?

Radhakrishnan: The situation in Manipur revolves around tribal conflicts that have been going on for centuries. Tribal conflicts and violent incidents are, unfortunately, common worldwide when you examine history.

Hibi: May I interject? I visited Manipur during the early days of the conflict. It’s evident that the conflict between Kukis and Meiteis is primarily tribal, but it’s noteworthy that only the religious institutions of Christians were targeted during the conflict. Why hasn’t our Prime Minister, who travels extensively across the country, visited Manipur yet?

Radhakrishnan: That’s not entirely accurate. The conflict has resulted in damage and destruction to both communities. Please verify the facts. I can provide evidence to support this.

Shine: During the 79 days of turmoil in Manipur, both hard and soft power failed to quell the unrest, indicating a significant governmental lapse. The ruling dispensation’s silence on this matter in parliament is concerning. Similar incidents in the past, such as the Gujarat lynching of women, highlight the pervasive fear in society. As a woman, I emphasise that women and children suffer the most during conflicts. Access to data on crimes is essential for transparency, yet we often rely on the media for truth. It’s imperative to establish peace and ensure the safety of all citizens.

Rangadasa Prabhu (President, Ernakulam District Residents Associations’ Apex Council): Let’s stay focused on discussing the development plans for Ernakulam. What are the next steps to extend the metro rail? When will the construction of the second phase be completed? We should also consider extending it to Nedumbassery and explore underground connectivity between Fort Kochi and Vypeen.

Hibi: Construction of the Kochi Metro began during the UPA government’s tenure. Despite the initial progress, there have been delays. We should have completed the second phase, ideally connecting the network to Infopark, but current plans suggested extending it to Tripunithura first. Nevertheless, expanding the metro to Nedumbassery and West Kochi is crucial, though we must ensure commercial viability beyond ticket revenue. Despite challenges, I’ve consistently advocated metro expansion. Additionally, while transportation systems have improved, more efforts are needed (in other sectors), particularly in water distribution and infrastructure development.