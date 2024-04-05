Kerala: Candidates bet big on infrastructure development

Shabeer Ahmed (Engineer, columnist): Attacks against minorities have surged since the Narendra Modi government took office. Especially prevalent in north India, these attacks, often orchestrated by vigilante groups, have become distressingly common, particularly on festival days. In this climate of violence and impunity, how can minorities trust the BJP and consider voting for it?
K S Radhakrishnan: I appreciate your question, and it’s commendable that you’ve raised it. However, could you provide any data to substantiate the claim that minorities have faced attacks in India over the past decade? Your question seems biased and lacks factual basis. I respectfully decline to answer such a question, which appears to be inherently prejudiced.
Audience: What about the conflict in Manipur?
Radhakrishnan: The situation in Manipur revolves around tribal conflicts that have been going on for centuries. Tribal conflicts and violent incidents are, unfortunately, common worldwide when you examine history.
Hibi: May I interject? I visited Manipur during the early days of the conflict. It’s evident that the conflict between Kukis and Meiteis is primarily tribal, but it’s noteworthy that only the religious institutions of Christians were targeted during the conflict. Why hasn’t our Prime Minister, who travels extensively across the country, visited Manipur yet?
Radhakrishnan: That’s not entirely accurate. The conflict has resulted in damage and destruction to both communities. Please verify the facts. I can provide evidence to support this.
Shine: During the 79 days of turmoil in Manipur, both hard and soft power failed to quell the unrest, indicating a significant governmental lapse. The ruling dispensation’s silence on this matter in parliament is concerning. Similar incidents in the past, such as the Gujarat lynching of women, highlight the pervasive fear in society. As a woman, I emphasise that women and children suffer the most during conflicts. Access to data on crimes is essential for transparency, yet we often rely on the media for truth. It’s imperative to establish peace and ensure the safety of all citizens.
Rangadasa Prabhu (President, Ernakulam District Residents Associations’ Apex Council): Let’s stay focused on discussing the development plans for Ernakulam. What are the next steps to extend the metro rail? When will the construction of the second phase be completed? We should also consider extending it to Nedumbassery and explore underground connectivity between Fort Kochi and Vypeen.
Hibi: Construction of the Kochi Metro began during the UPA government’s tenure. Despite the initial progress, there have been delays. We should have completed the second phase, ideally connecting the network to Infopark, but current plans suggested extending it to Tripunithura first. Nevertheless, expanding the metro to Nedumbassery and West Kochi is crucial, though we must ensure commercial viability beyond ticket revenue. Despite challenges, I’ve consistently advocated metro expansion. Additionally, while transportation systems have improved, more efforts are needed (in other sectors), particularly in water distribution and infrastructure development.
Shine: Over the past decade, Kochi has seen progress. However, challenges persist, including the decline of public sector employment opportunities. Protecting historical monuments and promoting tourism can create jobs. Revitalising public sector employment and promoting new enterprises are essential.
Xavier Joseph Kalapurackal (General secretary, All-Kerala Fishing Boat Operators’ Association): There has been opposition to implementing the CRZ Act since 1991. Unlike states like Andhra Pradesh, which has only two rivers—Krishna and Godavari—Kerala boasts 44. Given this unique challenge, many individuals face restrictions on building homes, particularly those residing in the coastal belt. We urge a re-evaluation of these regulations, to recognise Kerala as a special zone. What are your views?
Radhakrishnan: In 2019, the rules and laws of the CRZ Act were finalised in parliament, with the bill passed by members including Hibi Eden. The responsibility of compiling state-specific rules and regulations was delegated to the state governments concerned, leading to the formation of coastal zone regulation authorities. However, despite these efforts, no rules have formally been established yet.
Joseph: We were not inquiring about the rules!
Radhakrishnan: Please allow me to continue. The framing and implementation of state-specific rules by the government can alleviate approximately 80% of the problems. It’s essential to recognise that while individuals like Joseph, involved in boat ownership and shrimp exporting, face challenges, it’s the fishermen living along the coastline who bear the brunt of these issues. Moreover, after 70 years, the government has finally established a dedicated ministry for fisheries, appointing a cabinet minister and deputy minister. While there are indeed challenges within the fisheries sector, a critical issue is the issuance of warning messages restricting fishermen from pursuing their livelihoods. We must address this to ensure their ability to earn a living. Furthermore, reports indicate that only 15% of available technology is being used in the marine sector.
S Gopakumar (Architect and president, Better Kochi Response Group): Kerala is facing significant challenges, particularly concerning its high debt levels. The state relies heavily on revenue from lotteries and alcohol sales. How can the state come out of the crisis?
Shine: Kerala is not uniquely burdened by debt compared to other states. While there are financial difficulties, the portrayal of Kerala as being in a debt crisis is wrong. Revenue from liquor and lottery constitutes only a small fraction, approximately 13%, of the total revenue receipts. There are concerted efforts to create a wrong impression in this regard. India’s debt has increased from Rs 55.87 lakh crore in 1947 to around Rs 150 lakh crore in 2019. The state’s borrowing is primarily directed towards public welfare and infrastructure development. The state has spent funds for the development of metro rail, NH development, etc. It has spent around Rs 400 crore for the tetrapod seawall project in Chellanam. Those were managed through loans availed by KIIFB. Unfortunately, it was termed as the debt of the state. This state boasts the most peaceful socio-economic conditions for living.
Dr Junaid Rahman, (Former superintendent, Ernakulam General Hospital): Can you describe your vision for the health sector in the constituency?
Radhakrishnan: Kochi has a rich medical history, with the Ernakulam General Hospital formerly known as ‘Dharmasutri’. I recall the days when patients received not only treatment but also free food, highlighting the compassionate approach of that era. Despite having only a few doctors, such as Dr Varma from Tripunithura, the hospital served society well. However, medical science has since progressed rapidly, leading to advanced treatments, albeit with increased expenses.
Shine: The state government has a well-defined policy for the medical sector, notably through the Aardram project. While secondary concerns persist, primary issues like immunisation, health clinics, and cleanliness have largely been addressed. Our focus now shifts to infrastructure development, including advanced medical facilities and skilled medical and paramedical personnel. The Ernakulam General Hospital, MCH, and the cancer centre are undergoing significant development. Any shortcomings in these projects can be highlighted for further action.
Manoj Kumar (Trader, Kerala Merchants’ Association member): The city faces flooding during the monsoon months, resulting in significant losses for traders. Despite that, the government hasn’t provided any compensation. What are your plans to address it?
Shine: Waterlogging is a significant concern in prominent areas of the constituency. Both the state government and Kochi corporation are involved in addressing this through Operation Breakthrough. While there has been some improvement, a permanent solution remains elusive. I am open to suggestions and committed to demanding and utilising appropriate funds from both the Union and state governments to resolve this issue effectively. Addressing issues like over-construction, encroachment, and waste management is crucial.
Prakash Iyer (Chairman, Cochin Port Users’ Forum): What’s your stance on the connectivity and development of Cochin Port?
Shine: The dredging work at Cochin Port, now under the state government’s purview, presents numerous challenges. Improvements in island amenities are crucial, and I’ve received suggestions on the construction of facilities to anchor cargo ships from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. I am committed to collaborating with the people to achieve this goal. Additionally, I recognise the broader scope of development, including roads, coastal areas, ports, shipyards, LNG terminal and the national highway.
Radhakrishnan: We must ensure comprehensive development across all ports. Focusing solely on Kochi port while neglecting Vallarpadam port is unacceptable. Progress should be evaluated through relevant statistics.