Kerala CM: Centre should refrain from airing ‘The Kerala Story’ on Doordarshan

THIRUVANANATHAPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that Doordarshan should immediately withdraw its decision to screen the film ‘The Kerala Story’. He said the film was made with the aim of spreading hatred against Kerala.

“The Central government should refrain from using the country’s official news broadcasting organisation to belittle Kerala during the elections,” said Pinarayi. A statement issued by the CPM state secretariat has urged the Doordarshan to backtrack from its decision to telecast the controversial movie.

The party alleged that there is a political agenda behind the move to telecast the film, at a time when elections are around the corner. The film is scheduled to be telecast at 8 pm on Friday.

UDF to move Election Commission

The UDF will approach the Election Commission against the Doordarshan telecasting ‘The Kerala Story’. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan urged the Union Government to withdraw from the move to screen the movie on Doordarshan.

“By screening the film,’ which is an embodiment of lies, the Modi-led Sangh Parivar government plans to create division in the secular society. The Sangh Parivar which knows that divisive politics will not work in the state, is trying to use Doordarshan for its political gain,” said Satheesan adding that this amounts to blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct.