Kochi Metro joins ONDC, tickets are now available on various buyer apps

KOCHI : Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Thursday joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), paving the way for enhanced ticketing services and future collaborations with an array of buyer applications. With this, Kochi metro tickets are now available for purchase on the Yatri, Paytm, Rapido, and redBus platforms. Kochi Metro is the second metro service – after Chennai Metro – to join the open network.
“Integration of Kochi Metro with ONDC is about crafting a future where digital inclusivity makes urban transport not just a journey, but an experience tailored for every citizen. It’s a step forward in our mission to digitise and streamline urban transit, making it more accessible and efficient for everyone,” said Sanjiv, joint secretary of the department for promotion of industry & internal trade (DPIIT).
Kochi metro commuters can now purchase single journey and return journey tickets through four buyer apps: Yatri, Paytm, Rapido, and redBus. Additionally, customers can also book tickets on the PhonePe app. In future, customers will be able to book tickets from Google Maps, Uber and EaseMyTrip, among others. Furthermore, any new buyer app joining the ONDC network will have immediate access to Kochi Metro’s ticket inventory, enhancing customer choice and convenience.
“We are thrilled to join ONDC to enhance the commuting experience of metro travellers. This integration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide seamless, sustainable transportation solutions to the people of Kochi. Now our ticketing services will be available through a diverse range of buyer apps on the network, a significant step towards upgrading accessibility and convenience for our commuters,” said Loknath Behera, managing director of KMRL.