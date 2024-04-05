Kochi Metro joins ONDC, tickets are now available on various buyer apps

KOCHI : Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Thursday joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), paving the way for enhanced ticketing services and future collaborations with an array of buyer applications. With this, Kochi metro tickets are now available for purchase on the Yatri, Paytm, Rapido, and redBus platforms. Kochi Metro is the second metro service – after Chennai Metro – to join the open network.

“Integration of Kochi Metro with ONDC is about crafting a future where digital inclusivity makes urban transport not just a journey, but an experience tailored for every citizen. It’s a step forward in our mission to digitise and streamline urban transit, making it more accessible and efficient for everyone,” said Sanjiv, joint secretary of the department for promotion of industry & internal trade (DPIIT).