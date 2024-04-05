NSS to continue equidistance policy in Kerala, says Sukumaran Nair

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Nair Service Society (NSS) will maintain its equidistance policy towards political parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said on Thursday.

“Community members can vote according to their wish. Members can act according to their conscience — to any candidate of any front. There is no religion or caste interests,” Nair said after inaugurating a unit of Padma Cafe, the organisation’s restaurant chain, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Pointing out that members are spread across parties, he said NSS does not have any like or dislike towards any political party. He also said successive governments sideline the Nair community by bracketing them as forward caste. “They think they can win everything with the support of the rest of the population. Governments should have a just approach to the poor members of the Nair community. NSS’ future political stand depends on the governments’ stand on certain contemporary issues,” he said.

While stressing the Sabarimala issue should not be linked with the election, Nair said believers would vote for people who stood with them on the issue. He said his view on Congress’ Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor has changed. “He is not a Delhi Nair but an original Nair,” he said.

The NSS started its social service wing, which focuses on women empowerment, for the welfare of economically-backward community members, Nair said. “Seven Padma Cafes and mini cafes were started. Fifty more cafes will be opened in the state,” he said.