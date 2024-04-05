Rahul Gandhi has assets worth Rs 20.4cr, including stocks of Rs 4.3 cr

KALPETTA : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking re-election from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, has total assets worth Rs 20.4 crore as per the affidavit filed with his nomination papers.

The affidavit states that Rahul has Rs 55,000 in cash in his possession. In the affidavit given in 2019, it was stated that he had savings of Rs 5.8 crore.

Rahul has a total deposit of Rs 26,25,157 in two bank accounts. It has also been stated in the affidavit that there are 18 criminal cases against him, including the MP disqualification case.

Rahul has a stock market investment of Rs 4.3 crore and a mutual fund investment of Rs 3.81 crore. He has a total income of Rs 1.02 crore in FY 2022-2023.

NDA candidate K Surendran has a total assets of Rs 1,00,85,808. He has Rs 15,000 cash in his possession. He had an income of Rs 4,20,000 during FY 2022-23 and his spouse Sheeba has an income of Rs 4,12,500. Surendran has immovable assets worth Rs 21,75,000 and his spouse has immovable assets worth Rs 72 lakh.