Uphill task for ‘front’iers to conquer Lok Sabha seats in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Despite exuding confidence, the lead partners of the three major fronts in Kerala are grappling with major challenges this general election.

While it is fund crunch that is plaguing the Congress, that has been out of power both at the Centre and the state for several years, the CPM is facing existential issues, with its national party status - and with it the emotionally treasured hammer-sickle-and-star election symbol, at stake. For the BJP, despite all the sound and fury it generates election after election, the lotus is yet to bloom in the state.

The Congress has been in the political wilderness at the Centre for the past 10 years and in the state for nearly eight years. With funding from its central leadership drying up completely, Congress candidates have been left in the lurch literally and figuratively, sweating it out all alone in the sweltering April heat.

Although the party-led UDF romped home in 19 of the 20 constituencies in 2019, its nominees are now struggling to carry forward electioneering.

The party is trying to overcome the crisis by decentralising campaigning, Congress political affairs committee member M Liju said. “From Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, hoardings and flex boards were prepared locally by booth committees,” he told TNIE. “Ordinary Congress workers and sympathisers have realised that the party has been persecuted. So, they have taken the initiative to erect hoardings and flexes with their own money. This is a new experience”, he said.

The Congress is hoping to ride the anti-incumbency sentiments against the central and state governments.

“Everyone in Kerala is aware that this election is the last chance as far as safeguarding democracy is concerned,” senior Congress leader A P Anil Kumar said.

“Minorities, secular-minded people who constitute the majority of voters in the state realise this. There is renewed hope for the INDIA bloc. And the anti-incumbency against the state government is another factor we are betting on,” he added.

On its part, the CPM is according principal importance to defending its national party status. The party which boasted 43 seats in the Lok Sabha in 2004, has only a paltry three in the current house. If it fails to garner 11 seats from no less than three states in this election, it will lose both its national party status and symbol. With its pool of party MPs from West Bengal now a story of the past, the CPM hopes to win as many seats as possible from its only remaining fortress, Kerala, and pick up a few from other states to reach the magical figure of 11.

With an eye on the minority votes, the Left front’s star campaigner, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been harping on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and atrocities against Christians in Manipur and north Indian states in his election meetings. He stresses on the need to protect the secular fabric of the country by voting for the Left as the Congress has abdicated its responsibility long back.