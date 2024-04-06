2.77 crore electors eligible to cast votes in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 2.77 crore electors in the state are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) released the final figures on Friday after scrutinising the applications for enrolment received up to March 25.

The number of voters rose by 6.49 lakh when compared to the final electoral roll released on January 22. While 2.01 lakh electors were removed from the rolls after verification, the number of young voters in 18-19 age group rose to 5.34 lakh.

The voters’ list has 1.34 crore male voters, 1.43 female voters and 367 electors in the transgender category. The male-female ratio in the electoral roll was 1000:1068.

Among districts, Malappuram has the highest number of electors at 33.93 lakh, while Wayanad has the least at 6.35 lakh. Thiruvananthapuram has the most transgender voters (94).

The state had 89,839 overseas voters, with Kozhikode having the maximum at 35,793. Of the total number of eligible voters, 6.27 lakh are in the 80 years and above category.

The final voters’ list was published on the website of the CEO (Kerala) on January 22 and was also made available at taluk and village offices and the BLOs concerned. Those who could not enrol in the final roll were given until March 25 to do so.

As part of the ‘purification’ of the electoral roll, demographically and photographically similar entries were removed after verification by BLOs. Special teams were formed under the assistant returning officers for verfication of electoral roll. The BLOs visited the houses of voters, identified deceased and permanently shifted voters before removing their names from the electoral roll.