Body surfer from UK dies in surfing mishap at Varkala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Roy John Taylor, a 55-year-old British body surfer, died in a surfing accident at Varkala Papanasam Beach on Friday.

The incident happened when rough waves swept and crashed him on to the dune causing fatal head and neck injuries.

According to the police, the deceased was an expert body surfer who hails from London. As per reports, Roy John Taylor arrived in Varkala on Thursday with his wife and was staying at a beachside hotel near Papanasam.

“We have completed the inquest and the body has been sent for postmortem at Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. From the preliminary investigation, the accident happened because of rough waves while he was body surfing,” said the police.

The police have reported the incident to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), the Indian High Commission and the British Embassy. “He, along with another lady, was seen swimming and body surfing on the beach from the morning,” said an eyewitness. The incident happened around 11.30 am and the beach was crowded at the time.

“The person was doing body surfing on the waves when a rough wave swept him and crashed him onto the dune. He suffered injuries on the head and neck and we gave him first aid and took him to the hospital,” said one of the lifeguards on duty at Papanasam beach. The lifeguard said that in the past two days the beach was calm and visitors were allowed.