CBI counters arguments of Jesna’s father, rules out reinvestigation in her missing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI has informed the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram, that the Jesna Maria missing case does not warrant a reinvestigation and rejected the charge of Jesna’s father that the agency did not probe various elements connected with the case.

Jesna’s father had filed an objection against the closure report alleging that the CBI overlooked crucial aspects, such as Jesna’s participation in an NSS camp before her disappearance, severe bleeding and her friendships.

Responding to this, the premier agency said contrary to the argument of Jenna’s father, they had conducted a polygraph test on Jesna’s male friend. The CBI counsel added that they did not find any evidence on the bleeding issue during the probe and many of the things pointed out in the objection petition were never raised by her father while the agency recorded his statement.

The CBI ended its investigation in January into the missing case of Jesna Maria, who was a BCom student at a college in Kanjirappally. She went missing in 2018. Following this, her father filed an objection to the CBI’s closure report.

The CBI in its closure report had made it clear that they found no evidence of Jesna converting to another religion and ruled out the role of extremist groups in her disappearance.