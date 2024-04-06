CBI takes over investigation into Sidharthan death case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI has taken over the probe into the death of J S Sidharthan, the second-year student at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, who was found hanging in the hostel after being allegedly tortured by SFI members.

The CBI on Friday issued a notification announcing the takeover of the case close on the heels of the Kerala High Court order directing the Central agency to do so.

The state government had issued a notification on March 9 and a missive was sent to the Centre on March 16 informing it about the state’s willingness to hand over the case to the premier agency. Sidharthan’s family had alleged that the home department was delaying handing over of all the files related to the case to the CBI. Following this, the government despatched the remaining documents to Delhi via a police officer of the rank of DySP.

The state government sources had maintained that there was no delay on their part and it was the Central agency that was delaying the probe.

The CBI team on Friday met the Kalpetta DySP, who had probed the case initially, in Kannur and collected information on the case.