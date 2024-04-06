I have made donations to all political parties: Kitex Group director

KOCHI: Kitex Group managing director Sabu Jacob on Friday said he has made donations to all political parties, including the CPM. Sabu, who also serves as the working committee president of the Twenty20 party, alleged that the current industries minister of Kerala has also been the beneficiary of his political contributions.

“The industries minister, who claims that a person can start an enterprise in the state without lining the pockets of political masters, received money from me during the 2021 assembly election. As a businessman, I have contributed to several parties. There is no need to link it to the Twenty20 and its welfare activities,” he said, addressing mediapersons in Kochi.

In response to questions regarding electoral bonds his company purchased in favour of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Sabu said they were a token of appreciation for the party’s support during a significant crisis. “I haven’t gained any personal benefit from the bonds. They were merely a gesture of gratitude for assistance during a critical period in my life. I made the contribution in 2023, two years after establishing my company in Telangana,” he said.

“When my business faced challenges from various quarters, including the government and opposition, it was the ordinary citizens who supported me. I received invitations from nearly 12 states. The Telangana government even provided me with a private jet and allocated 500 acres of land for my business. The Rs 25-crore contribution I made was a gesture of appreciation for their support,” he elaborated.