Kerala: Coastal community grills candidates in Attingal constituency

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The coastal community in the Attingal constituency poured out their frustration with the Lok Sabha candidates in a ‘Meet the Candidates’ programme organised by the Latin Diocese of Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

They expressed their concerns and anguish over the lack of transparency in executing the coastal highway project, resolving issues related to Muthalapozhi Harbour and the Blue Economy policy of the Union government. With no discrimination among the candidates of LDF, UDF and NDA, the public vent out their frustrations about the broken promises and neglect in the area at the event held at Menamkulam.

LDF candidate V Joy was the first to reach the venue. He, however, left the meeting after making a brief statement on the inclusive development of the state government. He entrusted the arduous task of taking questions from the public to V Sasi, who represents the Chirayinkeezhu assembly constituency.

Sitting MP Adoor Prakash arrived almost one-and-a-half-hour late and faced the maximum number of questions. At one point, Sasi and Prakash competed with each other over the installation of the maximum number of high mast lights in Muthalapozhi Harbour. While the latter said he allocated funds for six lights, the former said his MLA funds were used to set up four mast lights at locations where the fishermen needed the most.

Sasi claimed that the state government took the initiative in resolving the harbour issue by commissioning a study by the Central Water and Power Research Station much before the Centre thought of a plan. However, Adoor Prakash said that he received a response in Parliament that the state’s project was not adequate to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, a fisherman who attended the meeting stood up and told them that fishermen who know more about the problems with the harbour can also teach about the solutions. He did not hide his dissatisfaction with the MP for not visiting the fishermen after the fatal sea accidents in the area.