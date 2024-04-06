Kerala: Former Naxalite Chathu endorses Modi 3.0 but for a different reason

MANANTHAVADY: Most political opponents of the BJP believe that a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be a threat to the future of the country. But ex-Naxalite Chathu, also a former leader of radical organisation Porattam, begs to differ. He hopes for a thumping victory for the BJP and potential state-sponsored Hindu hypernationalism. Ask why.

“Only then will the people wake up from their slumber. They will unite and rise up in protest against the prevailing system of inequality and injustice. It will be a kind of repeat of the Independence Movement against the colonial empire,” Chathu says.

TNIE caught up with Chathu, 75, at his residence in Mananthavady, Wayanad. He believes equality, justice and a dignified living are elusive to a majority of the countrymen. The existing system, including elections, is heavily tilted towards the wealthy, he says.

During the 2016 assembly elections, Chathu and some other Porattam leaders were jailed for issuing a call to boycott the polls. He was charged under the stringent UAPA and was remanded for six months. The trial of the case is yet to begin.“Even the judiciary is beyond the reach of the poor. Only the rich can afford to approach the High Court or the Supreme Court. How can we call this a fair system?” he asks.