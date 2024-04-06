Kerala High Court declines to interfere in telecast of ‘Kerala Story’

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday declined to pass any orders against the broadcast of the film --Kerala Story--on Doordarshan on April 5. When the petition filed by K G Suraj seeking a directive not to air the film on Doordarshan until after the 2024 General Elections, the court said that the petitioner had only emailed the representation to the Election Commission and others on April 4.

Soon after sending the representation, the petition was filed.

The authorities should have been given time to decide on complaints. The petitioner alleged that the airing of a propaganda movie would propagate religious terrorism and polarise voters during election time. It was an attempt by the political party in power to create bias in the minds of voters.

The court posted the petition for further hearing on April 11. Meanwhile, the ruling Left and Opposition UDF on Friday moved the Election Commission of India against Doordarshan telecasting ‘The Kerala Story.’