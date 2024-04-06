Kerala LS polls: Campaigning experiment with Arabic font murals

KASARAGOD: As the election date draws near, political parties are experimenting with innovative strategies to enhance their campaigns. In Payyanur, UDF workers engaged in mural work for Rajmohan Unnithan’s campaign by incorporating Arabic text, garnering attention.

Payannur constituency general convener K Jayaraj said, “Residents are eagerly anticipating the upcoming election. UDF workers expressed their support for Rajmohan Unnithan in Arabic script as a gesture of solidarity for the forthcoming election.” Campaigning in the Kasaragod constituency has thus far utilised various languages, such as Malayalam, English, and Kannada. The inclusion of Arabic has added a distinctive flavour to the multilingual campaign.

“The Arabic murals have been completed in Vellur and Thayineri areas within Payannur, known for their predominantly Muslim population. The response to the murals has been overwhelmingly positive so far,” said Payannur municipality member A Roopesh.