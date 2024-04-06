Kerala LS polls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar misrepresented facts, complains UDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF Central Election Committee chairman Thampanoor Ravi and Madhya Pradesh-based lawyer Avani Bansal have filed complaints against the nomination filed by NDA’s Thiruvananthapuram candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The complaints lodged with the district electoral officer said Chandrasekhar misrepresented his income and assets. The complainants have sought the union minister’s disqualification.

In his complaint, Ravi said, Chandrasekhar “misrepresented his income, gross value of movable and immovable assets and the whole financial figures in his nomination papers”. His wife’s assets were also misrepresented, Ravi said.

“In his form 26 affidavit, he has given misleading, wrong and vague entries in the specified columns for movable and immovable assets,” the complaint said.

“Such false documentation not only undermines the integrity of the electoral process but also violates the principles of transparency and accountability that are essential for a functioning democracy,” the UDF leader said.