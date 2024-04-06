Kerala LS polls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar misrepresented facts, complains UDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF Central Election Committee chairman Thampanoor Ravi and Madhya Pradesh-based lawyer Avani Bansal have filed complaints against the nomination filed by NDA’s Thiruvananthapuram candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The complaints lodged with the district electoral officer said Chandrasekhar misrepresented his income and assets. The complainants have sought the union minister’s disqualification.
In his complaint, Ravi said, Chandrasekhar “misrepresented his income, gross value of movable and immovable assets and the whole financial figures in his nomination papers”. His wife’s assets were also misrepresented, Ravi said.
“In his form 26 affidavit, he has given misleading, wrong and vague entries in the specified columns for movable and immovable assets,” the complaint said.
“Such false documentation not only undermines the integrity of the electoral process but also violates the principles of transparency and accountability that are essential for a functioning democracy,” the UDF leader said.
Bansal’s complaint cited the figures of income tax returns for 2022-23 and 2021-22, Rs 5,59,200 and Rs 680 respectively.
“While the income tax returns of 2021-22 shows taxable income, it is prima facie proof of the corrupt practice by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is popularly known to be the richest MP in India,” said Bansal, who is also a Congress office-bearer.
“Rajeev Chandrasekhar has not disclosed the major holding company – Jupiter, while only disclosing shareholdings in subsidiary companies, which does not reveal the complete truth of the multi-layered company structure he has to hide his true assets,” the complaint said. She said Chandrasekhar is a “repeat offender” who filed a false affidavit in the Rajya Sabha election as well.