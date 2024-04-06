Kerala: One killed, 3 injured in blast while making bomb in Panur

KANNUR: A bomb went off while being made, killing a 35-year-old and seriously injuring three others in Panur, Kannur, on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Kattintavida Sheril. His friends, Vineesh and Vinod, remain in a critical condition. Another injured, Ashwanth, has also been hospitalised. They are reported to be CPM sympathisers.

The explosion took place around 1.30am on the terrace of an under-construction building near the house of Vineesh, a native of Kaivelikkal Muliyathode. Vineesh is the son of CPM local leader Nanu.

According to the FIR registered by the Panur police, the blast took place during the making of explosives. Vineesh’s palm was shattered in the explosion, while Sheril suffered severe burns on his face, chest and abdomen.

Police officers, who rushed to the scene after the local residents reported about the blast, took the injured to the Panur Taluk Hospital. Later, they were shifted to a private hospital in Kannur and then to Kozhikode. However, Sheril’s death was confirmed by 12.30 pm.

“The four people were taken to hospital by the police. Sheril succumbed to injuries while Vineesh, Vinod and Ashwanth were admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode. Bomb squad searched the blast spot but we are not aware of more details. A probe is on to find out if there were more people associated with the blast,” said Panur police. Multiple cases are pending against the blast victims at the Panur police station. There is unconfirmed information that around 10 people were present in the spot during the blast.

However, CPM maintained that party workers were not involved in the blast. “Vineesh and Sheril, who were injured in the blast, are accused in a case of attacking CPM workers. They were dismissed from the party after that incident itself. However, the Opposition parties are deliberately spreading propaganda that those who were injured in the blast are CPM workers. They are trying to mislead the public,” said CPM state secretary M V Govindan.

The incident has come as a shot in the arm for the UDF which has been relentlessly trying to make political violence by the CPM the main talking point during the election.

K K Shailaja’s candidature in Vadakara had so far helped the CPM evade a direct hit. But the Panur blast seems to have changed all that.

CPM comes under fire

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said the bomb blasts are part of the CPM’s attempt to jeopardise the elections in the state. “The CPM is indulging in terrorist activities as it is afraid that it cannot win the election,” he said.