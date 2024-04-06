Kerala: One killed, 3 injured in blast while making bomb in Panur

KANNUR: A bomb went off while being made, killing a 35-year-old and seriously injuring three others in Panur, Kannur, on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Kattintavida Sheril. His friends, Vineesh and Vinod, remain in a critical condition. Another injured, Ashwanth, has also been hospitalised. They are reported to be CPM sympathisers.
The explosion took place around 1.30am on the terrace of an under-construction building near the house of Vineesh, a native of Kaivelikkal Muliyathode. Vineesh is the son of CPM local leader Nanu.
According to the FIR registered by the Panur police, the blast took place during the making of explosives. Vineesh’s palm was shattered in the explosion, while Sheril suffered severe burns on his face, chest and abdomen.
Police officers, who rushed to the scene after the local residents reported about the blast, took the injured to the Panur Taluk Hospital. Later, they were shifted to a private hospital in Kannur and then to Kozhikode. However, Sheril’s death was confirmed by 12.30 pm.
“The four people were taken to hospital by the police. Sheril succumbed to injuries while Vineesh, Vinod and Ashwanth were admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode. Bomb squad searched the blast spot but we are not aware of more details. A probe is on to find out if there were more people associated with the blast,” said Panur police. Multiple cases are pending against the blast victims at the Panur police station. There is unconfirmed information that around 10 people were present in the spot during the blast.
However, CPM maintained that party workers were not involved in the blast. “Vineesh and Sheril, who were injured in the blast, are accused in a case of attacking CPM workers. They were dismissed from the party after that incident itself. However, the Opposition parties are deliberately spreading propaganda that those who were injured in the blast are CPM workers. They are trying to mislead the public,” said CPM state secretary M V Govindan.
The incident has come as a shot in the arm for the UDF which has been relentlessly trying to make political violence by the CPM the main talking point during the election.
K K Shailaja’s candidature in Vadakara had so far helped the CPM evade a direct hit. But the Panur blast seems to have changed all that.
CPM comes under fire
BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said the bomb blasts are part of the CPM’s attempt to jeopardise the elections in the state. “The CPM is indulging in terrorist activities as it is afraid that it cannot win the election,” he said.
Comprehensive investigation needed into Panur blast, says K Sudhakaran
The UDF is taking up the issue vigorously. It will take out a peace rally in Panur on Saturday, and Congress candidate from Vadakara Shafi Parambil will attend it.
UDF candidate in Kannur Lok Sabha constituency K Sudhakaran, said a comprehensive investigation is needed into the blast. “Since this incident is taking place just before the elections, we strongly believe that there is a political motive behind the bomb making. A complaint will be filed with the Election Commission demanding a thorough investigation into the blast,” he said.
BJP leader Prakash Javadekar alleged that one person who was injured in the blast was a CPM worker associated with Vadakara LDF candidate K K Shailaja. “These bomb blasts are part of the CPM’s attempt to jeopardise the election process in the state. CPM is indulging in terrorist activities as it is afraid that they could not win the election”, he said. “The bombs that exploded in Kannur were not firecrackers used in temples or in any celebrations. They were bombs used for terrorist activities,” he said while talking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.
Meanwhile, the UDF leaders who visited the blast spot alleged that the police ignored the special branch report that bomb making was going on in the area and that the police were trying to destroy the evidence. Shailaja, however, denied any connection with Vineesh and said, “my party and I do not have any connection with the injured or the deceased in the Panur blast. As a politician, I take part in many marriages and visit many places. Some people might take photos with me, that doesn’t mean that I have any kind of relation with them.”