Kerala: UDF finds 'void' left behind by Chandy, Mani difficult to fill

KOTTAYAM: In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the UDF found itself under tremendous pressure when P J Joseph – the working chairman of its then constituent, the undivided Kerala Congress (M) – staked his claim for the Kottayam seat. Days-long discussions failed to ease the tension as Joseph refused to budge from the demand.

On the night of March 11, party patriarch K M Mani declared Thomas Chazhikadan as the candidate, dismissing Joseph’s claim. As a split seemed imminent, Mani skilfully navigated the situation, ensuring the unity of the party, until his passing on April 9, 2019.

In the 2014 general election, a major political issue was the Union Ministry of Environment and forest’s (MoEF) decision to accept the recommendations of the high-level working group, headed by K Kasturirangan, on conserving the Western Ghats. Though the MoEF decision was made in October, 2013, Kerala witnessed unprecedented protests in the high-range areas in the period leading up to the election.

Recognising the potential of the issue to drive an election setback, then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy adopted two decisive steps. First, he denied the Idukki seat to sitting MP P T Thomas, who supported implementation of the Kasturirangan report.

Second, Chandy exerted pressure on the Union government to issue a notification endorsing an expert panel report submitted by Kerala, which reduced the ecologically sensitive area (ESA) from 13,108 sqkm to 9,993.7 sqkm. On March 4, the Centre accepted the report and issued a notification, a day before the declaration of the election.

Chandy’s strategic moves proved critical, as he managed to deflect anti-government sentiment, helping the UDF bag 12 of the 20 seats that year.

This year marks the first general election without the presence of these two influential leaders. The UDF is now faced with the challenge of filling the void left by Chandy and Mani.

“Oommen Chandy had a unique ability to energise workers, especially during election campaigns. When Chandy and Mani appeared together at UDF election meetings, the workers were inspired. The absence of these two leaders is deeply felt by all leaders and cadre,” said Tomy Kallani, former KPCC general secretary.