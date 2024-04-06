Kerala: Woman, granddaughter drown in Kothayar river

KOCHI: A woman and her granddaughter drowned in the Kothayar river at Randarkara Parakkadavu, near Muvattupuzha, on Friday. A second granddaughter, who was also involved in the mishap, is in a private hospital in Aluva in critical condition.

Amina, 63, wife of Moosa of Kizhekkakudyil House, and her granddaughters Farha Fathima, 14, daughter of Shiyas, and Hana, 10, daughter of Riyas, were washing their clothes and bathing near the riverbank when they reportedly got caught in an undercurrent.

Abdul Khader Ajimon, councillor of Muvattupuzha municipality’s Randarkara ward, said the incident took place around 11am. “Amina, Farha and Hana were good swimmers. They regularly washed clothes and bathed in the river. Around 11am, some people saw Amina struggling in the water. They alerted other nearby residents and launched a search in the river. Amina was rescued first before they spotted Hana. By that time, fire and rescue service officials also reached the spot. When suspicions were raised of a third victim, another search was conducted and Farha was traced,” he said.

All three were rushed to a private hospital in Muvattupuzha where Amina was declared dead around 11.30pm. Farha and Hana were shifted to another private hospital in Aluva where Farha breathed her last. Hana remains in critical condition and is on ventilator support.

Muvattupuzha police registered a case of unnatural death and have initiated a probe.

“Amina used to swim in the river even when it was flooded. However, the stretch where she and Farha drowned had strong undercurrents. The deceased are from a financially backward family. Farha’s father Shiyas works in a private firm and Hana’s father Riyas is a driver. The incident has left us in shock,” Ajimon said.