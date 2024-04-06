Keralites missing case: Documents reveal Arya’s interest in alien lore

THIRUVANANATHAPURAM: In a breakthrough in its investigation into the mysterious death of three Keralites in Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala police have recovered a document, spanning several hundred pages, from the mail account of Arya B Nair, one of the deceased, which deals with matters of occultism and extraterrestrial life. Arya received the document from an unidentified mail ID in 2021 and police have written to the e-mail service provider seeking details of the account.

Thiruvananthapuram deputy commissioner Nidhinraj P said that the immediate focus of investigators is to identify whether any groups or individuals played a role in the death of the trio.

“Our other priority is to understand why the trio travelled to Arunachal,” Nidhinraj said. He said Naveen Thomas and his wife Devi B had visited the state a year ago, but it’s yet to be ascertained whether they had then been to Ziro, where the couple, along with Arya, were found dead in a hotel on Tuesday. “We are still confused about their choice of location. That’s another matter we are looking into,” he added.

According to another source with Kerala police, the document that Arya received was in PDF format and is related to aliens, intergalactic travel, etc. “There’s detailed mention of extraterrestrial life. The document exults extraterrestrial life and talks of aliens visiting Earth. It refers to an imminent alien invasion and takeover of the planet. But there is no mention of any ceremonies or sacrifices,” said a source.

Investigators, however, have raised doubts over Naveen being the source of the e-mail. “The mail ID of the sender itself is confusing. We cannot make out the gender of the sender,” said the source.