LS Polls: Amenity upgrade tops Malappuram wishlist

In the European narrative, it was a ‘fanatic zone’ inhabited by ‘untameable Moplas’ who would resort to violence at the slightest provocation. The colonialists thought the Mappilas could be reined in only by enforcing black laws such as the Mappila Outrages Act. Thus, in popular imagination, Malappuram attained an image that was far removed from reality. This notion was further reinforced by creative expressions like Kumaran Asan’s ‘Duravastha’ that soaked the Eranad landscape in blood.

“The remnants of the colonial mindset are prevalent in some sections even now. That’s why Malappuram is often portrayed in dark colours by vested interests in north India,” says historian Hussein Randathani.

But a journey through areas like Vallikkunnu, Perinthalmanna, Tanur and Kondotty would convince anyone that Malappuram is just another town in Kerala, with its own set of woes and joys.

“Tipu Sultan did away with the oppressive laws related to landholdings in Malabar. After his defeat, the British reintroduced the system, which led to violent uprisings,” Randathani says.

The struggle attained a nationalist colour with the emergence of the Khilafat movement, in which Hindus and Muslims participated, he points out. “We had people like Mozhikunnath Brahmadathan Namboodirippad and M P Narayana Menon, who went to jail as part of the struggle. The perceived treachery of the Congress midway through the revolt alienated Mappilas from the party to a great extent.”

It was the formation of the Muslim League that gave a political direction to the Muslim community, embittered by the Congress’ U-turn. Now, the Congress and the Muslim League are part of the UDF but the old mistrust between the two parties has not vanished completely. Leaders like Aryadan Muhammad and his son Aryadan Shoukath represent the stream of Congressmen who have a different opinion on the Muslim League.