‘LS verdict will decide whether or not LDF govt should continue in Kerala’: CPM veteran Ramachandran Pillai

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Lok Sabha poll verdict will decide whether the Left government should continue in Kerala or not, opined CPM veteran S Ramachandran Pillai. In a chat with TNIE on Friday, the 86-year-old also walked down memory lane on his lone electoral battle against Kerala Congress veteran R Balakrishna Pillai from Mavelikkara LS constituency in 1971.

What are the key issues that the LDF is raising?

Going by current developments, the future of democracy in India is in danger. The BJP has been taking an authoritarian approach, and using government agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax for political propaganda. The move towards ‘One Nation, One Election’ is aimed at rejecting political changes in assemblies from time to time.

BJP’s defeat is essential to protect secular values. That’s where the campaign against CAA is important. Then there is the government support to corporates. And finally, there is the state government. The LDF government undertook several welfare initiatives. This election will decide whether to continue with the measures.

Generally, there’s a pro-UDF trend during LS elections in Kerala. How do you plan to counter it?

The results of this election will decide whether the LDF government should continue in Kerala or not. If NDA comes to power, they won’t allow it to continue smoothly. Look at their approach towards non-BJP governments. In Congress’ case too, the entire UDF system is against LDF. That’s why we say the continuation of the LDF government is possible only if the LDF wins in Kerala.

So this election could be a referendum on LDF regime?

We cannot say that, as four major issues, all of them significant, are being discussed. It will be an assessment on whether the state government should continue or not.