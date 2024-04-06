Migrant labourer dies in suspected mob attack in Kerala, 10 taken into custody

KOCHI: Police have detained 10 persons in connection with a suspected mob attack that resulted in the death of a migrant worker on Thursday night.

Asok Das, 24, was coming out of the house of a woman when he was reportedly intercepted and tied to a pole by a group of people in Valakom, near Muvattupuzha.

Asok, who hailed from Bankura, in West Bengal, had called on the woman and her friend at their rented house around 5 pm on Thursday.

Asok, who used to work at a local hotel, had left Valakom a month back. The woman is believed to have frequented the hotel where he worked.

As Asok left the house around 9.30 pm, a mob of around 20 persons waylaid and questioned him, the police said. He collapsed after he was bound to the pole. He was rushed to Muvattupuzha general hospital, before being shifted to a private hospital in Kolenchery, where he was pronounced dead.

Muvattupuzha police registered a case of unnatural death and started a probe. The 10 who were taken into custody were part of the mob that intercepted Asok, officers said, adding they are awaiting the postmortem report to initiate further action. The autopsy was conducted at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital on Friday evening.