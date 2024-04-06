Toddler dies during eye surgery in Kerala; cops to seek medical board probe

KOCHI: Police are set to request the Ernakulam District Medical Officer (DMO) to constitute a medical board to investigate the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old child while undergoing eye surgery at a hospital in Kochi on Wednesday. Ernakulam Central assistant commissioner of Police (ACP) has been tasked with probing the case, which was first registered as one involving unnatural death at Elamakkara police station.

The deceased, Angitha, is the daughter of Avijith Mondal, a native of Nadia, in West Bengal. Angitha suffered from partial blindness and her family had brought her to Kochi last month for treatment at The Eye Foundation hospital, near Changampuzha Park. “She could not see anything during the night and had only partial eyesight in the daytime. The child’s uncle works in Kochi and suggested the hospital. Thereafter the family travelled to Kochi for treatment last month. She underwent surgery last week on one eye,” a police officer said.

It was during surgery of the second eye, under anaesthesia, that her pulse dropped. Angitha was referred to another hospital in Palarivattom. But, she breathed her last on the way.

“A case of unnatural death was registered based on the statement of the uncle on Wednesday. The postmortem examination held on Thursday revealed the death was due to heart failure. The body was taken to the family’s native place in West Bengal on Friday morning where the last rites would be performed. The parents will return to Kochi after completing the rituals. They are alleging medical negligence on the part of the hospital,” the officer said.