Eloor civic body’s waste mgmt campaign inspired by popular novel’s cover

KOCHI : In a novel approach to raise public awareness on waste reduction, Eloor municipality has initiated a campaign inspired by the cover of Akhil P Dharmajan’s best-selling Malayalam novel Ram C/O Anandhi.

If the original cover of the novel visualises its main characters in the form of individual drawings, the municipality as incorporated steel glasses, plates, bottles, and natural bouquets in their place, to encourage the abandoning of throwaway materials, thereby making the Eloor municipality free from garbage.

“Within a short span of time, the book has gained wide acceptance, as evidenced on social media. So we thought why not use its cover design to promote our waste management campaign? Through the design, we encouraged people to abandon the use of disposable materials and adopt permanent alternatives in their day-to-day lives,” municipality chairperson A D Sujil said.

Posters erected in every nook and cranny of the municipality have already captured the public’s attention.”We are happy that our efforts have reached the right audience. We are receiving positive responses from the public. It indicates that people have noticed them, hopefully to the point that they will be inspired to implement the message in their lives,” he said.