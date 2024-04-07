Kerala: An election collection straight from the past

ALAPPUZHA : Stamps, coins or match box labels. Different people like collecting different things as a hobby.

For Sivakumar, 44, it is poll paraphernalia that attracts and holds his interest. In fact, the native of Kidangamparambu in Alappuzha has been collecting election campaign-related materials such as posters, notices, manifestos of various parties, their badges, symbol cards, election guides, and even flags and photos of leaders as a hobby since 1987. Sivakumar has arranged his entire collection, sourced from Kerala and other states, in a library in his house. Thios apart, Sivkumar, who is the state training commissioner of the Hindustan Scouts and Guides Association-Kerala, also holds shows in educational institutions to spread awareness on the history of Indian elections.

“It started in the 1989 general elections. We lived in Sreekandeswaram in Thiruvananthapuram at the time. The aggressive campaigning and poster wars attracted me. Flags of various parties in different states, photos of leaders, their symbols and other materials are in my library. I even created an album of such items named ‘Bureau of Indian Politics’,” said Sivakumar.