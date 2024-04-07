Kerala: Finally govt gives in, nursing officer Anitha to be posted in Kozhikode MCH

KOZHIKODE : The Directorate of Medical Education has decided to appoint nursing officer P B Anitha at Kozhikode Medical College itself. On Saturday, Thomas Mathew, the Director of Medical Education, issued the appointment order.

Anitha was transferred to Idukki Medical College following the order of the health department after she came forward to support the victim in Kozhikode Medical College ICU sexual assault case. Later, the High Court had ordered that Anitha should be re-appointed at the Kozhikode Medical College on April 1. But the hospital authorities didn’t implement the court order citing technical reasons. After Anitha’s strike drew a lot of attention, the health minister stated that Anitha has been re-appointed in the Kozhikode Medical College.

The government directed The Directorate of Medical Education and Directorate of Health Sciences to proceed with the appointment of Anitha at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital till the High Court pronounces a final verdict in the case.

Health Minister Veena George later instructed the officials to make the appointment immediately with legal advice. “I have been protesting in front of the medical college for the past six days and I will continue the strike until I receive the appointment order,” Anitha responded to the news of her re-appointment.

MCH sexual assault case

A female patient who underwent thyroid surgery was sexually assaulted in the surgical ICU of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on March 18 by grade 1 attender M Saseendran, a resident of Vadakara.

The nursing officer Anitha testified against the accused and reported to higher authorities that the victim was threatened by six staff of the hospital. Though the six staffers were suspended later, Anitha was also transferred to Idukki.