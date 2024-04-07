Kerala: Finally govt gives in, nursing officer Anitha to be posted in Kozhikode MCH
KOZHIKODE : The Directorate of Medical Education has decided to appoint nursing officer P B Anitha at Kozhikode Medical College itself. On Saturday, Thomas Mathew, the Director of Medical Education, issued the appointment order.
Anitha was transferred to Idukki Medical College following the order of the health department after she came forward to support the victim in Kozhikode Medical College ICU sexual assault case. Later, the High Court had ordered that Anitha should be re-appointed at the Kozhikode Medical College on April 1. But the hospital authorities didn’t implement the court order citing technical reasons. After Anitha’s strike drew a lot of attention, the health minister stated that Anitha has been re-appointed in the Kozhikode Medical College.
The government directed The Directorate of Medical Education and Directorate of Health Sciences to proceed with the appointment of Anitha at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital till the High Court pronounces a final verdict in the case.
Health Minister Veena George later instructed the officials to make the appointment immediately with legal advice. “I have been protesting in front of the medical college for the past six days and I will continue the strike until I receive the appointment order,” Anitha responded to the news of her re-appointment.
MCH sexual assault case
A female patient who underwent thyroid surgery was sexually assaulted in the surgical ICU of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on March 18 by grade 1 attender M Saseendran, a resident of Vadakara.
The nursing officer Anitha testified against the accused and reported to higher authorities that the victim was threatened by six staff of the hospital. Though the six staffers were suspended later, Anitha was also transferred to Idukki.
Acting on a petition, the Kerala Administrative Tribunal in Thiruvananthapuram allowed Anitha to continue in the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. But the government argued that there was no vacancy in Kozhikode Medical College Hospital to accommodate Anitha.
Another person was posted to Kozhikode by then. Then Anitha approached the High Court and the court ordered that Anitha could join work on April 1. When she came to join work, she was not allowed by the hospital authorities citing technical issues in implementing the court order. Then Anitha started a strike at the hospital.
The sexual assault victim, who came in support of Anitha, also protested blindfolded saying that the protest was against Health Minister Veena George who could not see their plights with her eyes open. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate M T Ramesh visited Anitha and announced their support for her agitation.