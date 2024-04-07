Kerala HC nod for extra classes in CBSE and ICSE schools

KOCHI : The Kerala High Court has permitted CBSE and ICSE-affiliated schools in the state to conduct vacation classes from 7.30am to 10.30am. The Division Bench issued the order based on the petition filed by P S Ramachandran Pillai, general secretary, Kerala CBSE School Management Association, Kochi, and others challenging the order of the Director of General Education directing all the primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in government, aided and unaided sectors not to conduct vacation classes.

The petitioners argued that the DGE has no authority to issue such an order against CBSE schools. The Bench said that the classes should be conducted by ensuring all measures including water, fan, etc for the students.

The petitioners argued that the vacation classes were only for students of class X and XII appearing for board examinations in February/March 2025. These students will get only time from June to December. Hence, the completion of syllabus within that time period will be difficult. The petitioners assured that the students would be admitted to the vacation classes with the permission of their parents.