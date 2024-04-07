Kerala: Hills echo fear of the wild

A few posters and banners dot prominent locations around the small town. Some of them in Tamil. It would appear Kumily, the scenic Idukki town bordering Tami Nadu, is yet to catch the election fever.

Nevertheless, officers attached to the Kumily police station — located near the checkpost on the Kollam-Dindigul National Highway 183 — are on the job. Not even small goods carriers crossing the border are exempt from their scrutiny. Vehicles carrying Tamil women returning home after a day’s labour pass through the checkpost frequently. And the officers fine drivers caught violating any law. But their Tamil Nadu counterparts seem less vigilant.

Workers from the border regions of Tamil Nadu are mostly employed in the tea plantations in and around Kumily. The town is also the gateway to the famous tourism centre of Thekkady, four kilometres away. Shops selling spices and allied products and homemade chocolates line the road, with tourists being the principal targets.

“Electioneering hasn’t picked up heat in Kumily, nor in the neighbouring Theni,” says Mohammed Yusuf, a Tamil-speaking bakery salesman who resides in Peruvanthanam panchayat.