Kerala: Social activist Daya Bai backs out of Lok Sabha polls

KASARAGOD : Social activist Daya Bai has opted out of contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Daya Bai, who had expressed her intention to contest as an independent candidate from Kasaragod, cited bad weather and road construction between Madhya Pradesh, where she is, and Kasaragod as reasons to back out of the fray.

“I intended to contest as an independent candidate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Kasaragod. However, due to adverse weather conditions and the ongoing road construction, I was unable to reach Kasaragod from Madhya Pradesh before April 4, the deadline for submitting the nomination papers. Maybe it is God’s decision that I do not participate in the election,” Daya Bai said.

Daya Bai had declared that the establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Kasaragod and enduring justice to endosulfan victims in the district would be her election promises as the candidate.

Daya Bai clarified that she was neither affiliated to any party nor endorsing any candidate.

“Leaders of several political parties reached out to me after learning of my intention to seek the public mandate. However, I informed them that I intended to run independently and will not align with any party,” the activist said.