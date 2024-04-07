Kerala: UDF makes bomb blast a campaign issue in Vadakara, holds peace rally

KANNUR : Making its political intention clear, the UDF on Saturday organised a peace rally in Panur where one person was killed while making bombs on Friday. UDF candidate in Vadakara, Shafi Parambil, and Vadakara MLA K K Rema led the rally which started from the Panur police station area at 8.30 am on Saturday. The rally ended at the private bus stand.

During the rally, Shafi appealed to the public not to allow CPM to destroy the peaceful situation prevailing in the state. “Advocates of bomb politics should not have the feeling that no matter what violence they resort to, they will get votes. The CPM should explain what thoughts have provoked them to make and store bombs. They should also explain how bombs have become an election tool,” said Shafi.

“If that bomb hadn’t gone off, it would have been used to harm others. It would have been used to disturb the peace of the country. CPM has defended them in many previous incidents as well. When T P Chandrasekharan was killed, they said that the party had nothing to do with it,” Shafi said. The CPM said the same thing when they killed Sarat Lal, Mansoor, Shuhaib and Shukur. CPM should explain why they are trying to destroy peace in the state, he said.

Rema alleged that the blast victims have strong connections with T P Chandrasekharan murder case convicts Kodi Suni and P K Kunhanandan. “CPM is trying to sabotage the election by destroying the peaceful atmosphere in the state. Who are their targets? People are asking why UDF is still using TP murder as a campaign tool. The Panur blast is its answer,” said Rema.

The UDF’s campaign gained momentum with senior Congress leaders like K Sudhakaran, MP, and Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkoottathil also joining the fray. In a social media post, Sudhakaran said that “CPM is a terrorist organisation and Kerala’s home minister is incompetent to prevent such incidents.”

Meanwhile, Rahul on his social media handle claimed that CPM’s bomb-making was targeted at Shafi Parambil. Rahul also raised questions to Vadakara LDF candidate K K Shailaja regarding her connections with the blast victims.