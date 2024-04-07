Kerala: UDF makes bomb blast a campaign issue in Vadakara, holds peace rally

KANNUR : Making its political intention clear, the UDF on Saturday organised a peace rally in Panur where one person was killed while making bombs on Friday. UDF candidate in Vadakara, Shafi Parambil, and Vadakara MLA K K Rema led the rally which started from the Panur police station area at 8.30 am on Saturday. The rally ended at the private bus stand.
During the rally, Shafi appealed to the public not to allow CPM to destroy the peaceful situation prevailing in the state. “Advocates of bomb politics should not have the feeling that no matter what violence they resort to, they will get votes. The CPM should explain what thoughts have provoked them to make and store bombs. They should also explain how bombs have become an election tool,” said Shafi.
“If that bomb hadn’t gone off, it would have been used to harm others. It would have been used to disturb the peace of the country. CPM has defended them in many previous incidents as well. When T P Chandrasekharan was killed, they said that the party had nothing to do with it,” Shafi said. The CPM said the same thing when they killed Sarat Lal, Mansoor, Shuhaib and Shukur. CPM should explain why they are trying to destroy peace in the state, he said.
Rema alleged that the blast victims have strong connections with T P Chandrasekharan murder case convicts Kodi Suni and P K Kunhanandan. “CPM is trying to sabotage the election by destroying the peaceful atmosphere in the state. Who are their targets? People are asking why UDF is still using TP murder as a campaign tool. The Panur blast is its answer,” said Rema.
The UDF’s campaign gained momentum with senior Congress leaders like K Sudhakaran, MP, and Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkoottathil also joining the fray. In a social media post, Sudhakaran said that “CPM is a terrorist organisation and Kerala’s home minister is incompetent to prevent such incidents.”
Meanwhile, Rahul on his social media handle claimed that CPM’s bomb-making was targeted at Shafi Parambil. Rahul also raised questions to Vadakara LDF candidate K K Shailaja regarding her connections with the blast victims.
CPM state committee member P Jayarajan, however, expressed protest against UDF for raising allegations against Shailaja. “Vadakara UDF candidate is trying to personally attack Shailaja by spreading lies. They are circulating a photo that was taken a year ago and claiming that Shailaja has connections with the blast victims. LDF strongly condemns bomb-making and none of the blast victims have any connections with CPM,” said Jayarajan during a press meet at Panur.
CPM has no connection with blast: Pinarayi
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the bomb-making in Panur and said that police would initiate strict action against those involved in the act. He has also said that the CPM has no connection with the blast. Addressing a press conference in Alappuzha on Saturday, he said illegal activities would be handled firmly. “The police are investigating the incident. The CPM has nothing to do with the blast,” he said. Pinarayi said the CPM manifesto has promised to scrap draconian laws like Citizenship (Amendment) Act, (CAA), Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, among others. However, the Congress manifesto is silent on the CAA and the omission was deliberate, Pinarayi said. “The BJP government at the Centre implemented the CAA to polarise society. The Centre has been implementing many anti-people policies aimed at making Muslims second-class citizens. However, Congress has been maintaining silence on the CAA,” Pinarayi said.