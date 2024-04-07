Lok Sabha polls 2024: Fe(w)male in fray in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala prides itself on being a state with empowered women, or, at the very least, one where women empowerment is not just a slogan or buzzword.

As per the final electoral list published on Friday, Kerala has 1.43 crore women voters, higher than 1.34 crore male voters.

The same cannot be said about the state’s politics, as is evident when one takes a gander at the candidate list of the major parties that are locking horns in this Lok Sabha elections, or the state’s history in electing women to the Parliament.

Of the total candidates fielded by the three fronts — UDF, LDF and NDA — for the 20 LS berths in the state, just nine are women.

LDF has fielded three women candidates. Two of them, K K Shailaja (Vadakara) and K J Shine (Ernakulam), are from CPM and one, Annie Raja (Wayanad), is from CPI. NDA has fielded five women — Sobha Surendran (Alappuzha), M L Ashwini (Kasaragod), T N Sarasu (Alathur) and Niveditha Subramanian (Ponnani) from BJP and Sangeetha Vishwanathan (Idukki) from the BDJS.

Congress has just one woman, sitting MP Ramya Haridas (Alathur), in fray, a fact that had surprised as well as irked many, including those within the party. The Indian Union Muslim League has none.

There’s more. Between 1952 and 2019 — Kerala has had just 12 women MPs. And barring the 1991 and 2004 general elections, there never have been two women MPs from the state in the Parliament at one time.

“We as part of ‘Thulya Prathinidhya Prasthanam’ have urged CPM, CPI and UDF leaders to implement 33% women representation in candidate selection,” actor and activist Jolly Chirayath told TNIE. “We also submitted a representation before the state government. Nothing happened,” she said, adding that here, it becomes the women’s duty to prove their ability. “Even if a woman won previously, she has to prove herself every time,” Jolly said.

CPM holds the record of having the most women MPs (8). CPI has had just one woman parliamentarian.

Freedom fighter and lawyer Annie Mascarene was the first woman to represent Kerala in the Lok Sabha. In the erstwhile Travancore-Cochin state — Kerala was not formed at the time — she defeated Socialist party stalwart T K Narayana Pillai to win as an independent candidate from Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala had no woman representation in the second (1957) and third (1962) Lok Sabha polls. Sarojini, a Congress candidate, was defeated. Fifteen years later, in the 1967 elections, CPM’s Suseela Gopalan got elected from Ambalapuzha in the 4th LS. Besides Suseela, A N Beevi from Congress and Ani Thayil from Kerala Congress were the women contestants from Kerala in 1967.

In 1971, four women — Dhakshayani Velayudhan, Leela Damodhara Menon, Suseela Gopalan and Bhargavi Thankappan — contested. Bhargavi (CPI) won by more than 1 lakh votes from Adoor. In 1977, 20 women contested, but none emerged winner.

There were two women candidates in the 1980 general elections, which saw Suseela return to the Parliament by defeating Omana Pillai. In the 1984 election after the death of Indira Gandhi, seven women contested from Kerala, but none won. In 1989, eight women, including writer Madhavikutty, contested, but only Savithri Lakshman of Congress won.