Rajeev challenges Tharoor to prove charges of vote-buying

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the NDA candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, alleged that sitting MP Shashi Tharoor has been playing third-rate politics.

Referring to an allegation of vote-buying, the BJP leader termed it an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

“Tharoor’s false claims, akin to his past misleading statements on issues like CAA and Manipur, are aimed at influencing communal votes through baseless accusations,” said Chandrasekhar.

He added that Tharoor’s actions are part of an attempt to divert public attention from the latter’s performance as an MP in the past 15 years.

The BJP leader urged Tharoor to reveal the identity of the person who took money from him. He also warned of strict legal action against Tharoor.