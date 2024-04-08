20-year-old woman dies after eating prawn curry in Kerala

PALAKKAD: A 20-year-old woman from Ambalapara near Ottapalam here, who was admitted to a Thodupuzha-based private hospital on Saturday as she developed breathing issues after consuming prawn curry, died late on Sunday night.

According to relatives and neighbours, the deceased, Nikhitha N, daughter of Nellikkunnath Gopalakrishnan and Nisha, accidentally consumed a small portion of prawn curry from her paying guest hostel at Thodupuzha on Friday.

“Nikhitha was working at an optical prescription eyewear retail chain unit in Thodupuzha for the past seven months. She was staying at a PG hostel along with her colleagues and friends. Nikhitha was allergic to prawns. However, she accidentally consumed a small portion from the hostel on Friday. She developed uneasiness on Saturday morning and got admitted to a private hospital there. Her condition became worse late on Saturday evening and according to the hospital authorities, her blood pressure went too low resulting in cardiac arrest,” said a close relative, requesting not to be named.

Nikhitha’s parents who reached Thodupuzha on Saturday registered a complaint with the local police accusing the hospital authorities of medical negligence. Relatives said Nikhitha’s body was taken to the Kottayam Medical College for post-mortem procedures on Monday morning. The body was brought to her ancestral home on Monday night.

The last rites will be performed on Tuesday morning. Nikhitha has a younger brother Jishnu who studies in Coimbatore.