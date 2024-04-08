A cool campaign trick from Manali

KASARAGOD: Elections are when parties as well as their supporters unleash their creativity and imagination to come up with novel campaign ideas for their candidates. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are no different.

Recently, moving past borders, a team of youngsters from Alakode in Kasaragod went all the way to Manali in support of M V Balakrishnan, the LDF candidate from the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency.

There, amid the snow, the youths Sreenil M, Udayakumar, Suresh A, and Arun Balakrishnan clicked a picture holding the election poster of M V Balakrishnan and uploaded it on social media.

The image gained immense traction and later, M V Balakrishnan himself shared it on his Facebook page.

Udayakumar said the response to their photograph has been overwhelmingly positive. “We received numerous compliments and immense appreciation. Many of our friends put the picture up as their ‘status’ on their social media accounts (WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook). Several people also circulated the photograph in social media groups that they are in,” he told TNIE.

“We never expected the photo to go viral. Now that it has, we are happy and thrilled,” Udayakumar said.

The group, which left for Manali on April 2, is likely to return on April 9. This is their maiden trip to the hill station.