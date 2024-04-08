A day after govt reinstated her, nursing officer Anitha joins duty at Koz MCH

KOZHIKODE: Following a determined sit-in outside Kozhikode Government Medical College (MCH), which resulted in the government reinstating her, senior nursing officer P B Anitha rejoined work on Sunday.

She was transferred to Idukki following her support for the survivor of the ICU sexual assault case. Anitha then took her fight to the High Court, which directed authorities to reinstate her at Kozhikode MCH on April 1.

Anitha commenced her protest when authorities declined to reappoint her – citing lack of vacancy – despite the court directive. Political parties like the Congress and the BJP came to her aid.

The sexual assault case survivor, who backed Anitha from day one of her protest in front of the MCH, called on her at the hospital on Sunday.

“The government kept reiterating that it will go to any extent to support me,” the survivor told TNIE. “I hope the government keeps its word, instead of creating trouble for people who stand for justice,” she added.

Despite being restored to her official duty, Anitha has vowed not to withdraw her contempt of court petition against the state government. Her decision comes in response to the government’s move to file a review petition against the HC order mandating her reinstatement.

While the health department issued its order on Saturday for Anitha’s reinstatement, it emphasised that her appointment remains contingent upon a ruling on the government’s review petition.

Anitha said she is hopeful that the court will uphold her appointment. She underscored her determination to confront challenges until her retirement. “I have six more years of service, and I hope to complete it with dignity and pride,” she added.

Anitha’s year-long ordeal stemmed from her support for the survivor. The March 18, 2023 incident led to the suspension of several hospital employees, including Anitha, who were subsequently transferred as a form of disciplinary action.