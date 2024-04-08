Congress aids BJP in targeting KIIFB, says Kerala CM

PATHANAMTHITTA: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday alleged that the BJP and the Congress were targeting the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board despite it ensuring developments in the constituencies across the state without political considerations.

Addressing reporters as part of an election campaign in Pathanamthitta district, Vijayan said the Congress was acting as an agent for the central investigative agencies which have launched a probe against the KIIB for political purposes.

Criticising the Congress and the BJP over their stand on KIIFB, a Special Purpose Vehicle for mobilising and channeling funds to the various infrastructure projects, Vijayan said all transactions of the agency were transparent.

"Even though all of its dealings are transparent, the central investigative agencies are trying to implicate KIIFB. The opposition Congress is assisting the central agencies to implicate KIIFB, and it amounts to betraying the state. The development projects under KIIFB have equally benefited all the constituencies across the state without any political affiliation," Vijayan said.