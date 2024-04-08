D K Shivakumar campaigns for K C Venugopal in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA/KOCHI: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi chose to contest from Kerala as it’s the land of harmony and peace.

Campaigning for K C Venugopal, the UDF candidate in Alappuzha, Shivakumar said, “One day I asked Rahul why he selected Kerala. He replied that Kerala is the land of courage, harmony and peace. The state is also a land of commitment and the people are loyal. These are the reasons why he chose Kerala to contest in the elections,” he said.

Shivakumar added that the Congress activists of the country are happy that Kerala elected a leader who is giving sleepless nights to the BJP.

Venugopal told reporters that Shivakumar is one of the star campaigners for the Congress in Kerala. “He (Shivakumar) came here to launch my election yatra (journey). I appreciate the pain he took to come here and speak for me, the Congress, and the UDF. I’m thankful to him,” said Venugopal, the AICC general secretary (organisation).

Shivakumar also participated in roadshows held for Ernakulam UDF candidate Hibi Eden and Alappuzha candidate Venugopal on Sunday evening.