Election 2024: Campaign goes high-tech for LDF candidate Elamaram

KOZHIKODE: CPM activists at Olavanna in Kozhikode have introduced a high-tech election campaign strategy for LDF candidate Elamaram Kareem. Posters and boards of the leader now feature QR codes, allowing the public to access videos of his interventions in the Rajya Sabha.

The initiative, spearheaded by party workers from booth no. 181 of Olavanna panchayat, aims to provide voters with deeper insight into Elamaram Kareem’s contributions.

“This way, the posters and hoardings can be used not only to promote the candidate but also to inform the public about their endeavours,” said LDF booth convener Rajeesh Neelary.

By scanning the QR code, the user will be redirected to a Google Drive folder which contains the leader’s speeches and interventions made in the Rajya Sabha. “The link also features former chief minister and veteran Congress leader A K Antony’s remarks about Elamaram Kareem,” Rajeesh added.

The codes have been added to 35 boards placed in booth no. 181. Party workers are considering expanding the innovative approach to other booths too.