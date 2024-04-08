Election 2024: CPM national leaders’ election tour in Kerala from April 15

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state election tour of CPM’s national leaders — general secretary Sitaram Yechury, politburo members Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Tapan Sen, and Subhashini Ali, and central committee member Vijoo Krishnan — will begin on April 15.

Yechury will campaign in Kasaragod and Kannur on April 16, Vadakara and Kozhikode on April 17, Palakkad and Alathur on April 18, Chalakudy and Pathanamthitta on April 19, Alappuzha and Kollam on April 20, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram on April 21.

Prakash Karat will begin his tour in Thiruvananthapuram on April 15, before moving to Attingal (16th), Alappuzha (17th), Chalakudy (18th), Palakkad (19th), Kannur (20th), Vadakara (21st), and Kasaragod (22nd).

After starting her campaign in Kannur on April 15, Brinda Karat will proceed to Kozhikode ( 16th), Alathur (17th), Palakkad (18th), Thrissur (19th), Ernakulam (20th), Idukki (21st), before ending in Pathanamthitta (22nd).

Tapan Sen will be in Kozhikode on April 16, 17 and 18, Vadakara on the 19th, Ernakulam on 20th and Kollam on the 21st.

Subhashini Ali will visit Palakkad on April 15, Malappuram and Ponnani (16th), Chalakudy (17th), Idukki (18th), Kottayam (19th), Mavelikkara (20th), Kollam (21st) and Attingal (22nd).

Vijoo Krishnan will kick off his tour from Idukki (April 16), and visit Pathanamthitta (17th), Chalakudy (18th), Alathur (19th), Ponnani and Malappuram (20th), Wayanad (21st), Kasaragod (22nd), and Kannur (23rd).