Hot days ahead; Warning issued for 12 districts in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Despite pockets of the state experiencing short showers on Sunday, the next few days are going to be blisteringly hot, weather experts warn.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in 12 Kerala districts until Thursday (April 11), indicating an increase in maximum temperature.

Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41 degrees Celsius in Palakkad, around 40 degrees Celsius in Kollam, around 39 degrees Celsius in Thrissur, and 38 degrees Celsius in Kannur, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts. Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts will experience 37 degrees Celsius while Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts will see around 36 degrees Celsius.

With the exception of Idukki and Wayanad, all the other districts will see maximum temperatures rise by two to four degrees above the normal, resulting in hot and discomforting weather. This, coupled with the intense humidity, is of health concern for vulnerable people – infants, the elderly, people with chronic diseases, and those undertaking heavy work.

Exposure to the sun for prolonged periods is not advised as heat cramps and heat rashes are very likely, especially during the peak hours of the day – from 11am to 3pm.

According to weather experts, people should take necessary precautions to reduce exposure to sunlight even when there are no specific alerts in the district.

“Unless there is significant widespread rainfall, there shall be no relief from the hot and humid condition,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the State Disaster Management Authority.

Palakkad recorded the maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The IMD forecasts normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall for Kerala during the April to June period.

Health concerns