Hyderabad police nab councillor for swindling Rs 47L

KOZHIKODE: The Hyderabad police on Sunday arrested Ahammed Unais, 28, National Secular Conference (NSC) party member and LDF councillor in Koduvally municipality, in connection with an online fraud case.

The police action is based on the complaint of a Hyderabad-based man who lost Rs 47 lakh in the crypto trading through Telegram app.

A teacher by profession, Unais is the councillor of the Kareettiparama West division of the municipality.

“The Hyderabad police contacted the Koduvally police seeking assistance in arresting the accused. It is reported that Unais was held for using his bank account to transfer lakhs of rupees from the swindled money to another person. More details are not available to us,” said Shaju C, SHO, Koduvally police station.

A five-member police team from Hyderabad reached Koduvally and arrested Unais on Saturday morning from his house with the help of the Koduvally police. Earlier, the Hyderabad police had arrested Firoz, a native of Muvattupuzha, in the same online fraud case. The police received information about Unais during an investigation based on the statement of Firoz. Unais is a member of the National Secular Conference (NSC) party headed by MLA P T A Rahim.