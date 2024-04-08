Javadekar: BJP will win five-plus seats in Kerala

KOCHI: Exuding confidence of a landmark performance by the BJP in Kerala, senior leader Prakash Javadekar said the party will win five-plus seats from the state in the Lok Sabha election. He said the BJP will also emerge as the party with the most number of MPs in South India.

In an interview with TNIE, the BJP Kerala Prabhari and former Union minister said this time, there is a tremendous churning in Keralites’ mind. “This is because they have realised that Narendra Modi will become the prime minister again. What the people are thinking is that ‘oh, we wasted our vote last time voting for Congress in the hope that Rahul Gandhi will become the prime minister’,” he said.

“I claim today that BJP will emerge as the party with the largest number of MPs from South India, and we will lead the largest alliance with the highest number of MPs in the region. This is what is happening. Those who propagate the notion that the BJP is solely a party of the north are mistaken; people have rejected this divisive narrative of south versus north. India is one and all Indians are one,” he said.

Responding on the allegations that the probe by ED and other central agencies are politically motivated, he said it has nothing to do with BJP and government. “It is a legal process. The government or the party is not involved in this,” he said.