LSGD wants parties to pay for ‘campaign waste’ disposal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government wants political parties to clean up their act!

In a major move, the local self-government department (LSGD) has proposed that the state chief electoral officer make political parties and candidates financially accountable for the tonnes of waste generated during Lok Sabha election campaigns.

It is estimated that a minimum of 5,000 tonnes of campaign material waste will be generated in the state this poll season.

As per a study conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment, around 6,000 tonnes of plastic waste alone was generated during the 2019 LS election in the country.

According to the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the producer should pay for the waste generated by them. Ever since the launch of the ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ campaign, the rules have been implemented strictly in the state. The government also brought out an ordinance to collect a user fee, along with the taxes, for those failing to foot the bill.

It is learnt that the cost of disposing 1kg of unsegregated waste ranges from Rs 6 to Rs 10.

“This is a huge burden on the financially struggling local bodies in the state. Political parties and candidates are not immune to these rules and regulations. Just like any other citizen or institution, they are also bound to be financially accountable for the waste generated during election campaigns,” said a top official of LSG department.

According to the official, discussions in this regard are ongoing with election authorities. “Candidates are splurging to run their campaigns, and it shouldn’t be a problem for them to set aside funds for the disposal of campaign waste generated by them,” the official added.

The LSGD in collaboration with the chief electoral officer has come out with a special handbook on green protocols to be followed for the Lok Sabha election.