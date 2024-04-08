Power use at new high; KSEB wants EVs charged during off-peak hours

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With power consumption hitting another high on Saturday, the state electricity board has urged consumers to charge electric vehicles (EVs) after midnight or during the daytime. The state consumed 108.22 million units (MU) of power on Saturday, which saw peak demand logging in at 5,364 MW.

Having been forced to purchase power for peak hours at an exorbitant rate of Rs 10/unit, the surge in daily demand has put the board under intense pressure.

Peak-hour demand – between 6pm to 11pm – has also been seeing historic highs.

According to the board, soaring consumption is being driven by the rise in use of air-conditioners and EV charging. According to its data, the state has more than one lakh EVs. Currently, evening peak hour demand is being met with purchases from the Central Power Exchange.

A senior official with Power Minister K Krishnankutty’s office said that demand for power will skyrocket in the coming days, when the election campaign reaches a crescendo.

“We will then have to depend on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Ltd, the country’s power-trading platform, and the price will not be limited to `10/unit. The IEX platform is expensive. This has forced the board to come up with a proposal for consumers, especially EV users, to reduce power consumption by charging their vehicles after midnight or during daytime,” the official told TNIE.

The board has had to deal with recent issues of hightened night load tripping transformers. The other day, an area near Vattiyoorkavu, in Thiruvananthapuram city, was plunged into darkness at night. When the KSEB section office landline did not respond to emergency calls, consumers approached Vattiyoorkavu police to ensure that power supply was restored.