194 candidates to battle it out in Kerala’s 20 seats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As many as 194 candidates are in the fray for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Kerala. On the last day for withdrawal of nominations on Monday, 10 candidates from nine constituencies backed out. These included eight independents and two dummy candidates of the BDJS in Mavelikkara and Chalakudy constituencies.

After the final picture emerged, the highest number of candidates was in Kottayam (14) and least in Alathur (5). Kozhikode, Kollam and Kannur have 12 candidates each.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, there were 227 candidates in the fray, with Wayanad boasting the highest number of candidates at 20. Alathur brought up the rear even then, with six candidates.

Of the 194 candidates in the running, 169 are men and 25 women. There is no transgender candidate. Vadkara has the highest number of women candidates, at four. With the final list of candidates being finalised, the Election Commission has begun the process of allotting symbols to them.

Apart from Mavelikkara and Chalakudy, the other constituencies where candidates withdrew from the fray are Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad and Vadakara.

THE FINAL PICTURE